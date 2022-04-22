 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Brave's Rage update for 22 April 2022

Brave's Rage Official Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8601623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Braves,

Thanks for playing our game! We hope you enjoy the gameplay of DBG with ATB mechanism combined. And we are pleased to announce:

  • We've prepared plenty of subsequent contents and to be updated later.
  • It's highly appreciated if you have any good idea about our game and want to share with us. We will actively collect feedbacks from communities and blend in if it's really nice and cool.
  • And of course, if you meet any problem when enjoying our game, please contact us anytime.

QQ Group 1: 463729983
QQ Group 2: 548253790
Weibo: @AstrolabeGames
Bilibili: @AstrolabeGames

Changed files in this update

Braver's Rage Content Depot 1124081
  • Loading history…
Brave's Rage Mac Depot 1124082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.