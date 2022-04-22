Underground Life Update 1.01

UPDATE 1.01:
Changelog:
-
The experience of some basic crafting and mining items has been decreased.
-
Lenny the blacksmith and Richard the lumberjack, they sold bottled water in all difficulties.
now, they will only sell it on easy and normal mode.
-
Fixed the bug that did not allow to see the herbalist's guide from the books menu.
-
Changed the amount of health that the bed restores. Now, for every hour of sleep, health will be restored in greater quantity. The following image shows it more clearly:
Normal mode:
4 points per hour.
Changed files in this update