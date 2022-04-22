 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Underground Life update for 22 April 2022

Underground Life Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8601488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.01:

Changelog:

  • The experience of some basic crafting and mining items has been decreased.

  • Lenny the blacksmith and Richard the lumberjack, they sold bottled water in all difficulties.
    now, they will only sell it on easy and normal mode.

  • Fixed the bug that did not allow to see the herbalist's guide from the books menu.

  • Changed the amount of health that the bed restores. Now, for every hour of sleep, health will be restored in greater quantity. The following image shows it more clearly:

Normal mode:

4 points per hour.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1759641
  • Loading history…
Depot 1759642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.