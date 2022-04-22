 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 22 April 2022

Plot task update

Build 8601480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added the follow-up of the mirror task.

  2. Added the mirror task to close the map first.

  3. Added new map monsters and drops.

  4. Modified a known jump bug.

