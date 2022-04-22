-
Added the follow-up of the mirror task.
-
Added the mirror task to close the map first.
-
Added new map monsters and drops.
-
Modified a known jump bug.
执剑九霄 update for 22 April 2022
Plot task update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
