Legendary Journeys update for 22 April 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.3.4

EA Release - 0.3.4 Notes

Developer Notes
Another small updated. This updates has Air spell tomes displaying a dialog upon use. Did some tweaking to Northern Westernlands. Let me know if it runs any better for you.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***

  • New - Air Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks

  • Fixed - Corrected some of the tomes opening character select dialog twice

  • Informational - Burning Ember tomes have been updated to use the new dialog system. Missed that one when working on fire magic tomes.

