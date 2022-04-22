Patch Notes ea v0.3.4

EA Release - 0.3.4 Notes
Developer Notes
Another small updated. This updates has Air spell tomes displaying a dialog upon use. Did some tweaking to Northern Westernlands. Let me know if it runs any better for you.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
New - Air Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks
Fixed - Corrected some of the tomes opening character select dialog twice
Informational - Burning Ember tomes have been updated to use the new dialog system. Missed that one when working on fire magic tomes.
Changed files in this update