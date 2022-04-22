- Make sure dialog boxes are always visible in VR
- Fixed dialog box size in spherical geometry
- Fixed bug that would sometimes cause the settings menu to be too large in VR
- Always disable VR head physics when paused so menus are comfortable
- Fix loading animation in VR
- Chest minigame is now replayable after completion.
Hyperbolica update for 22 April 2022
1.1.6 VR Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hyperbolica Linux Depot Depot 1256231
- Loading history…
Hyperbolica Win Depot Depot 1256232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update