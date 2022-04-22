 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 22 April 2022

1.1.6 VR Bug Fixes

  • Make sure dialog boxes are always visible in VR
  • Fixed dialog box size in spherical geometry
  • Fixed bug that would sometimes cause the settings menu to be too large in VR
  • Always disable VR head physics when paused so menus are comfortable
  • Fix loading animation in VR
  • Chest minigame is now replayable after completion.

