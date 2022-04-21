Update 1.3.0

Added:
- a new daily game mode, available after finding all the pilots: upgrade the time machine and go back in time to take part in past battles
- counters of daily missions and found pilots have been added to the statistics
Bug fixes:
- fixed Knivex engine animation
- a threat destroyed by an away mission could deal damage during the death animation
- in the battle history, the star was not shown for bosses threats
- fixed a bug in predicting the threat die in the second round of the Oracle
- the timer no longer flashes red if the previous turn was completed before the timer expired
- fixed some bugs with the timer when exiting / continuing the game
- fixed a bug due to which a procedural threat with one mission and the inscription "OR" could appear
- it is no longer possible to reprogram a locked drone
Balance changes:
- the "Mind Control" module now requires fewer dice to research (6 -> 5); its description has been clarified: "Re-roll all observers (including from the discard)"
- pilot Kurt now deals damage to threats that attacked the crew in the current round
Other changes:
- Hive fragments that alone don't pose threat now surrender if left alone
- in the battle history, records about armor are now written in text instead of an icon
- settings indicators changed: boss mode is now marked with a star on the arrow pointing to the threat counter; quick threat mode is now indicated by a triangle on the left side of the arrow pointing to the threat counter
