Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 21 April 2022

Update 1.3.0

21 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • a new daily game mode, available after finding all the pilots: upgrade the time machine and go back in time to take part in past battles
  • counters of daily missions and found pilots have been added to the statistics
    Bug fixes:
  • fixed Knivex engine animation
  • a threat destroyed by an away mission could deal damage during the death animation
  • in the battle history, the star was not shown for bosses threats
  • fixed a bug in predicting the threat die in the second round of the Oracle
  • the timer no longer flashes red if the previous turn was completed before the timer expired
  • fixed some bugs with the timer when exiting / continuing the game
  • fixed a bug due to which a procedural threat with one mission and the inscription "OR" could appear
  • it is no longer possible to reprogram a locked drone
    Balance changes:
  • the "Mind Control" module now requires fewer dice to research (6 -> 5); its description has been clarified: "Re-roll all observers (including from the discard)"
  • pilot Kurt now deals damage to threats that attacked the crew in the current round
    Other changes:
  • Hive fragments that alone don't pose threat now surrender if left alone
  • in the battle history, records about armor are now written in text instead of an icon
  • settings indicators changed: boss mode is now marked with a star on the arrow pointing to the threat counter; quick threat mode is now indicated by a triangle on the left side of the arrow pointing to the threat counter

