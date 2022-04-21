 Skip to content

Void Marauders update for 21 April 2022

Minor Fixes: Krell'Sha ship encounter and Mission counter

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi

Here's a small patch with some minor fixes:

  • Fixed issue with the Krell'Sha ship encounter having enemies being revealed through walls and doors.
  • Fixed issue with the missions counter for soldiers having a number bigger than reality.

What about content?

I am working in new stuff like a few encounters and personal shield items but those will take me some days so I decided to release this minor patch right now so players wouldn't have to wait for these fixes.

I'll post a new Dev Diary soon with more information about what I'm preparing for the next Content Patch.

Regards,
Jorge

