Minor Fixes: Krell'Sha ship encounter and Mission counter

Hi
Here's a small patch with some minor fixes:
- Fixed issue with the Krell'Sha ship encounter having enemies being revealed through walls and doors.
- Fixed issue with the missions counter for soldiers having a number bigger than reality.
What about content?
I am working in new stuff like a few encounters and personal shield items but those will take me some days so I decided to release this minor patch right now so players wouldn't have to wait for these fixes.
I'll post a new Dev Diary soon with more information about what I'm preparing for the next Content Patch.
Regards,
Jorge
