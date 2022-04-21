 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 21 April 2022

#8 Update

#8 Update · Build 8600926

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!

[Added]

  • Added Druid character class
  • Added Achievements
  • Option to disband a character

[Fixed/Improved/Balanced]

  • Fix the bug, after loading a game, buying an item would give a stuck the game and not refresh any further
  • Display of wrong reward values after a successful job
  • Added Esc tooltip where it applies
  • Fixed a bug causing the game to get stuck at an event
  • Characters that are sleeping can't use the library or the blacksmith
  • Fix class names on the characters for hire panel
  • Recovering at the Temple has the same effect in resetting the days needed to be able to become tired
  • Resume peace songs immediately after the end of a battle

Stay safe!

