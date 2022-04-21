Greetings!
New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!
[Added]
- Added Druid character class
- Added Achievements
- Option to disband a character
[Fixed/Improved/Balanced]
- Fix the bug, after loading a game, buying an item would give a stuck the game and not refresh any further
- Display of wrong reward values after a successful job
- Added Esc tooltip where it applies
- Fixed a bug causing the game to get stuck at an event
- Characters that are sleeping can't use the library or the blacksmith
- Fix class names on the characters for hire panel
- Recovering at the Temple has the same effect in resetting the days needed to be able to become tired
- Resume peace songs immediately after the end of a battle
Stay safe!
Changed files in this update