Patch 2.0.3a

We've fixed some bugs. Check them out:
- The trigger to start Maze Blue's Intimacy Scene has been fixed;
- The name that is shown when you unlock Mightman's H-scene has been fixed;
- Some Daystorm's henchman battle has been fixed;
- The check button at Roseta Shop has been fixed;
- Some monsters at Gilbratar's ducts as well as one bee in the city way have been fixed;
- The bee side quest at Gilbratar's Inn has been fixed;
- The bed at Gilbratar's ducts (the one without the NPC) has been fixed;
- My Father's AA Guild achievement has been fixed;
Thank you all for your report, especially the amazing one provided by BunnehBunnBunn.
Male Doll Team
Changed files in this update