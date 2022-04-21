 Skip to content

Yuki's Tale update for 21 April 2022

Patch 2.0.3a

We've fixed some bugs. Check them out:

  • The trigger to start Maze Blue's Intimacy Scene has been fixed;
  • The name that is shown when you unlock Mightman's H-scene has been fixed;
  • Some Daystorm's henchman battle has been fixed;
  • The check button at Roseta Shop has been fixed;
  • Some monsters at Gilbratar's ducts as well as one bee in the city way have been fixed;
  • The bee side quest at Gilbratar's Inn has been fixed;
  • The bed at Gilbratar's ducts (the one without the NPC) has been fixed;
  • My Father's AA Guild achievement has been fixed;

Thank you all for your report, especially the amazing one provided by BunnehBunnBunn.

Male Doll Team

