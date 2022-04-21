Dev. Update #3 - Ver. 1.0.3b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Currently, not all changes are listed, but only a fraction of them.
Fixes
- Other Problems Fixed
- Multiplayer - Client now also gets (rank) points.
- Melee - Left Hand Fixed
Changes
- Heavy weapons can only be found in the last zone.
New
-
All Weapon / Charge Animation
-
Improved Muzzle Flash (Particles)
-
The character can suffer damage from explosions
-
New Melee Weapon Baseball bat
-
New Melee Weapon Axe
-
New Map Forest
-
New Map Bottleneck
-
New Character (Doc) Healing Expert
-
- Decreased Sprint
-
- Increased Revival
-
- Increased Regenerate
-
- Weapon AK-110 and Judge-45 Pistol
-
New Character (Support) Defense
-
- Decreased Sprint and Walk
-
- Increased Health 140%
-
- Weapon N90 LMG and PR-9 Pistol
-
New Character (Survivor) Recruit
-
- Standard Values
-
- Weapon ACWI Assault and Baseball bat
-
New Character Liberator (Sniper)
-
- Increased Sprint, Running and Crouching
-
- Weapon SCB 750 Sniper and Judge-45 Pistol
Other
Known issues
- Medal overview in the main menu does not show the unlocked ranks at the first start.
- Change language, does not work immediately for every user, clicking reset fixes the problem. (A restart is recommended)
Preparations
- Activatable Weapons and Traps
- Female Character
- School Map
- DLC Map Big City
Other games
