KeepUp Hunter update for 21 April 2022

Dev. Update #3 - Ver. 1.0.3b - 22

Build 8600848

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Currently, not all changes are listed, but only a fraction of them.

Fixes

  • Other Problems Fixed
  • Multiplayer - Client now also gets (rank) points.
  • Melee - Left Hand Fixed

Changes

  • Heavy weapons can only be found in the last zone.

New

  • All Weapon / Charge Animation

  • Improved Muzzle Flash (Particles)

  • The character can suffer damage from explosions

  • New Melee Weapon Baseball bat

  • New Melee Weapon Axe

  • New Map Forest

  • New Map Bottleneck

  • New Character (Doc) Healing Expert

    • Decreased Sprint
    • Increased Revival
    • Increased Regenerate
    • Weapon AK-110 and Judge-45 Pistol

  • New Character (Support) Defense

    • Decreased Sprint and Walk
    • Increased Health 140%
    • Weapon N90 LMG and PR-9 Pistol

  • New Character (Survivor) Recruit

    • Standard Values
    • Weapon ACWI Assault and Baseball bat

  • New Character Liberator (Sniper)

    • Increased Sprint, Running and Crouching
    • Weapon SCB 750 Sniper and Judge-45 Pistol

Other

Known issues

  • Medal overview in the main menu does not show the unlocked ranks at the first start.
  • Change language, does not work immediately for every user, clicking reset fixes the problem. (A restart is recommended)

Preparations

  • Activatable Weapons and Traps
  • Female Character
  • School Map
  • DLC Map Big City

Video

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1524630/KeepUp_Survival/

