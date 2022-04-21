- Improved The Feared ranged attack projectile logic a bit
- Fixed laser spline in Room 10 now there is a door there
- Fixed distraction aim locking not working while aiming and sinew coming out of ground
- Lengthened wall off/on timings in boss stage 2
- Updated Boss to have seperate idle and mouth open/close animations.
- Fixed sinew chasing player in boss stage 2
- Changed sinew and laser wall behaviour in boss room. Only need to defead 2 sinew now to get to boss stage 2.
- Added Spine version of Boss enemy to project - Includes IdleMouthOpenClose animation.
- Added range attack the The Feared
Out of Sight Playtest update for 21 April 2022
Change Log: 729
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update