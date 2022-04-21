 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 21 April 2022

Change Log: 729

Share · View all patches · Build 8600544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved The Feared ranged attack projectile logic a bit
  • Fixed laser spline in Room 10 now there is a door there
  • Fixed distraction aim locking not working while aiming and sinew coming out of ground
  • Lengthened wall off/on timings in boss stage 2
  • Updated Boss to have seperate idle and mouth open/close animations.
  • Fixed sinew chasing player in boss stage 2
  • Changed sinew and laser wall behaviour in boss room. Only need to defead 2 sinew now to get to boss stage 2.
  • Added Spine version of Boss enemy to project - Includes IdleMouthOpenClose animation.
  • Added range attack the The Feared
