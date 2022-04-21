Waves of Steel v0.45d release notes

It's been nearly two months since the last release! I've been working steadily on new mission content...none of which is in this build. Sorry, folks! I need to build up a stock of unreleased content so I can make a big splash in a few months. So this release is mostly bug fixes and secondary updates.
Gameplay:
- The game now takes photos of your ship in action during each mission! The end-of-mission screen shows you these photos, along with some basic stats on your ship. Show off your accomplishments!
- Engines and drives have been overhauled. Each ship category (Destroyer/Cruiser/Battleship) now gets a different version of each of the basic engine and drive techs; cruisers and battleships no longer have excessively tiny engines and drives. The "Heavy" drives (e.g. Heavy Geared Drive) have been dummied out -- they'll still work in existing ships, but you can't build them in new ships.
- Planes now fly in formations. Planes should be generally easier to deal with. Enemy airstrips and aircraft carriers can run out of aircraft
- New dialog user interface
- The engine overdrive special is more powerful.
- The engine overdrive, dodge, and drift specials all have new graphics.
- Overhauled weapon displays during combat; ships with lots of weapons should no longer break the HUD unless they have really an absurd number of weapons. Yes, this is a challenge.
- Photo mode now has an adjustable camera speed
- Various performance improvements; in particular, firing angles in the ship designer should be a lot faster.
- The timer in "Taking Flight" is no longer visible (since it does not affect gameplay anyway)
- Various new weapons and other toys, mostly silly
- Tweaked stats for Ballistic Laser weapon
- Updated the main menu and intermission to look nicer
- New visuals for the volcano gun projectiles
- Explosions look slightly different
- Tweaked stats for Portland aft bridge and CA Mtech bridge
- Tweak the Bazel's underdeck space to be a bit more generous
- Tweak stats for gatling torpedo launcher
Bugfixes:
- Fix airplanes being way too loud
- Fix being unable to lock onto buildings that spawn in the middle of missions (e.g. pressure regulators at Katla)
- Fix PT boats not having useful underdecks
- Fix submarines not being choosable in freeplay mode.
- Fix a bug causing the ship designer to break when backing out of the bridges/vents menus
- Hopefully fix an issue causing enemies to not spawn in properly in "Storm Descendent". Please let me know via F7 reports if you still encounter problems!
- Fix the last ships in the tutorial mission spawning early.
- Fix various issues with being unable to put parts on other parts. Thanks to Loki for pointing many of these out.
- Fix some parts being buried in the floor in the part preview display.
- Fix bug causing ship paint jobs to draw on top of colored spotlight beams
- Typhoon submarines should be harder to collide with.
- Fix a hole in the Ratatosk's hull
- Fix some lag when bringing up the select-mission menu
- Fix ship damage VFX not covering the entire ship
- Fix hitscan point-defense weapons being unable to hit projectiles
- Fix some issues with ship colliders
- Fix some HUD elements overlapping
- Buildings that are on top of other buildings should die when the buildings underneath them die (most notably, the turrets on top of the Panama barrier)
- Fix being unable to hit enemies with the ramming special if you're too close to them
- Fix weapon charge effects not being correctly attached to the gun
- Fix vent smoke not scaling with the ship's scale factor
- Fix game hang if the player uses the Flying Battleship in certain missions
- Fix invisible Ratatosk in a cinematic
- Fix small memory leak
- Fix certain VFX being applied to nearby projectiles
- Fix projectiles being able to hit colliders that deal damage (for example, on rocket boosters)
- Fix Bismarck bridge having two flags
- Fix crates moving when the game is paused or in a cinematic
- Fix bug causing feedback form submissions trying to include multiple copies of the player's save
- Fix bug causing lots of log spam if an unrecognized controller is plugged in
- Fix the Micro Destroyer being unable to fit any drives
- Fix being unable to open the screenshots folder from photo mode
- Fix AI ships going backwards forever
- In Quetzalcoatl, the turrets on top of the barrier do not leave hovering wreckage
- Fix a bug rendering planes impossible to hit with any weapon
- Fix bug causing cutscenes that take control of the player's camera to sometimes take the long way around
- Fix turrets not being destroyed in Poking the Tiger when the command center is destroyed
- Fix Sakura aft bridge not being able to be built upon.
- Split several lines of dialog across two speech bubbles
- Fix some issues with rewinding conversations
- Tweak the new dialog UI visuals
- Move character portraits further apart
- Fix planes behaving oddly when the flight leader is destroyed
- Fix broken wakes in the ship-sail cutscene (e.g. prelude to The Cat's Away)
- Pause most particle systems during dialog
- Fix planes dropped by other planes not working
- Fix projectiles exploding immediately if they spawn inside of a shield
- Fix spread on 7-tube torpedo launcher being uneven
Modding:
- Parts can specify
scaleOverride, which lets you resize them. E.g. [2, .5, 1] scales the part 2x in X, .5 in Y, and 1 in Z.
- Parts can specify
limitShipCategorywhich makes the part only usable on a specific ship category, e.g. Destroyer/Cruiser/Battleship
- Parts can specify
additionalUnlocks, which are additional techs that unlock when the first tech is unlocked. If the base tech is already unlocked in a save file, then the secondary techs will automatically be unlocked when the save is loaded.
- Added
projectileHitSizewhich lets you hard-define how big of a collision volume a given projectile gets.
- Added
projectileSpawnOffsetto change where projectiles spawn (distance along the firing vector)
Changed files in this update