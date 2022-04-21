Bug Fixes: Round 3

Thanks to everyone in the discord for a great conversation, and for submitting so many bugs, we've squashed a lot of bugs both on the server, and on the client and this patch fixes those client side bugs
- Fixed an issue where the quality stats for objects being crafted were being computed wrong. They're now correct as defined in the usage guide.
- Fixed an issue where the credits wouldn't update when you buy an item on the market
- Fixed an issue where structures wouldn't be created when crafted
- Fixed an issue where mining platforms would not allow you to mine resources if the resource selected was a general type e.g. minerals, chemicals etc.
