 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Between Two Stars update for 21 April 2022

Bug Fixes: Round 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8600363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone in the discord for a great conversation, and for submitting so many bugs, we've squashed a lot of bugs both on the server, and on the client and this patch fixes those client side bugs

  • Fixed an issue where the quality stats for objects being crafted were being computed wrong. They're now correct as defined in the usage guide.
  • Fixed an issue where the credits wouldn't update when you buy an item on the market
  • Fixed an issue where structures wouldn't be created when crafted
  • Fixed an issue where mining platforms would not allow you to mine resources if the resource selected was a general type e.g. minerals, chemicals etc.

As always, keep sending us stuff. Join us on Discord or email bts@adamgreen.tech

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928192
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928193
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.