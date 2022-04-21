Update 1.01 - Delicious Bug(fixe)s

Howdy good beasts and men!
Thanks to your activity and literally hundreds of reports, we managed to pin down and squash some nasty bugs. Let me show you which ones!
Bugfixes:
*** Beasts stop mid-move and roll in place softlock - Fixed,
- Sometimes the game hangs on black screen after winning a match - Fixed,
- Rare game freeze on black screen before match begins - Fixed,
- Game sometimes hangs at the beginning of a turn - Fixed,
- Game sometimes hangs when confirming a move - Fixed,
- Game sometimes goes into infinite softlock during the search for a match - Fixed,
- In co-op, sometimes a 2 vs 2 searching doesn’t start even though both players are ready - Fixed,
- Adventure 15 doesn’t work in co-op - Fixed,**
- Bubak’s 3rd skill sometimes doesn’t work - Fixed,
- Quests and achievements requiring victories in a row doesn’t reset when you lose - Fixed,
- Wolfling’s challenge in adventure 10 doesn’t work with Wolfling skins - Fixed,
- Sometimes, after victorious co-op match in adventure s 4-6, the team is not visible on victory screen - Fixed,
- For some players, it’s possible to get the chest rewards they already have - Fixed,
- Sometimes the cursor disappears in settings during match - Fixed,
- Fuzzball neutral, when growing nearby chest, sometimes starts intersecting with it - Fixed,
- Difficult to select Smoke Walls in desert arenas - Fixed,
- Sometimes clicking on the beast in main menu doesn’t open MyBeast sub-menu - Fixed,
- Season quests are titled as daily quests - Fixed,
- wrong description of Wolfling - Fixed,
- During search, sometimes a placeholder text appear instead of pro tip - Fixed,
- Master challenge description for adventure 13 doesn’t show up in Russian - Fixed,
- When you cancel searching, blurry background in Play sub-menu disappear - Fixed,
- Sometimes a notification mark is visible on Shoppe, even if a player can’t afford anything - Fixed,
- Some typos in English and Polish translations - Fixed.
Known Issue:
- We also fixed the occasionally disappearing items issue, and most of the lost items should go back to your accounts automatically, however some of them will not. I apologize for that. Please report which of your items are still gone via in-game bug report system or write to me or moderator simonshalom on our Discord Channel.
See you in the next update. Let’s roll!
Marcin (Tinek) Michalski
