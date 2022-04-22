 Skip to content

Mythic Dungeons update for 22 April 2022

Patch 2.03

Patch 2.03 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1.Fixed some UI behaviors.
2.Revamped key adjustment.
3.Player could not be revived at checkpoints under certain conditions.
4.Issue with incorrect enchantment amounts.
5.Adjustment of some skills.
6.Correction of some stage terrains.

