Patch 2.03

Fixed:
1.Fixed some UI behaviors.
2.Revamped key adjustment.
3.Player could not be revived at checkpoints under certain conditions.
4.Issue with incorrect enchantment amounts.
5.Adjustment of some skills.
6.Correction of some stage terrains.
