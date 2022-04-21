New Xinthu Battleship with six turrets

Version 0.55509199
🎯 [Item] A new Xinthu Battleship with six turret slots has been added.
🎯 [Misc] Fighter Hangar size requirements are now rounded off to the nearest 25 meters.
🎯 [Misc] If a turret with short engagement distance (e.g., a Flamer turret) is equipped with a custom weapon, its engagement distance is increased.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused a few key warp gates not to work (the player got stuck in a loading screen upon usage) if some events previously had occutred during the game session.
🎯 [Bug fix] Removed an empty event from act 3.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue when using station platforms from a large ship that could cause a soft-lock.
🎯 [Bug fix] The Axiom skill "War Carapace" [3:1] is now correctly applied after % bonus Hull skills have been applied (such as the Axiom skill "Focused repairs" [4:2]).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to artificially high rarity item drops.
Changed files in this update