RaceLeague Playtest update for 21 April 2022

V0.2.5.8.4

21 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved tutorial
-Improved/fixed import button for brushes, blueprints, splatmaps and heightmaps
-Improved database page system
-Added some anti-cheat measures
-Fixed cars getting damaged upon spawn
-Fixed not being able to set track surface type where road loops
-Fixed permanent blurry screen when opening track load window in track editor
-Fixed Lap invalidated -text staying on screen when car is reset
-Various fixes & improvements

