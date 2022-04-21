Update Note: Male Vocal Added!

[April 22, 2022]
Male vocal has been added to 20 female vocal songs!
You can now choose a vocal between female, male, and random!
[April 21, 2022]
Button-up input (the end of the yellow path) latency setting has been added.
[April 20, 2022]
Perfect mode has been added.
Only "Perfect" is allowed in perfect mode, and shield cannot be used.
[April 19, 2022]
-
Display & Audio settings have been added.
(Resolution, Window Mode, Vsync, FPS Limit, Music Volume, SFX Volume)
-
You can now enter settings directly from the play screen.
(But the track will restart when you return to the play screen)
-
An alternate control option has been added.
(Using "zxcvbnm,./" of the keyboard, etc.)
-
The controls menu has been inserted into the settings menu.
If you find any bugs, please let me know at the email address below.
melovityservice@gmail.com
(For Your Information)
- After you have cleared all the main tracks, you can enter the ending credits again by pressing F6 key or clicking the jewel box in the upper right corner on the main track selection screen.
- If you type "SPEED" in the end credits, you can try 1.5x the speed on the cleared track right away.
- If you type "STAGE" in the end credits, you can try the final stage of the bonus tracks right away.
(But it's recommended to clear stages 1-4)
