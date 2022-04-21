1.1.4.0 - Holy and Curse spells updated

TL;DR
- New spell: lightning bolts
- Holy & Curse spells updated
Global & classes
- New spell: charged bolts
- You can play in windowed mode
- Odmund starts with charged bolts instead of lightning strike
Wrath of Odmund
- Bonus 10 (rework): creates a new pact of Odmund (if the piece survives)
- Bonus 15 (balance): applies more fire
- Bonus 25 (new): turns tiles into lightning (all types)
Revenge of the White
- Bishop (new): turns the tile under the bishop into holy
- Queen (new): gives more HP to the queen
Pact of Necrom (soft rework)
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 7)
- Costs more mana over time
- Attack always increases over time
- Queen (balance): remove more curse
- King (balance): applies more curse
Spells update
Barricade
- Costs 6 (+2) mana (instead of 6 (+3))
Holy fire
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 3)
Lay on hands
- Costs 2 mana (instead of 5)
- Removes less holy
- Pawn effect (new): turns the tile under the pawn into holy
Meditation
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 5)
- Always applies water per energy left
- Chance to turn the tile into holy when a player starts to play
- Pawn effect (rework): removes curse per energy left
- Bishop effect: removed
- Knight effect (rework): chance to turn the tile into holy when a player starts to play
- Queen effect (rework): heals the queen (each turn)
Minor heal
- Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into holy
Purification
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
- Damage nerfed
- Curse threshold lowered
Regeneration
- Heal nerfed
- Rook effect (new): turns the tile under the rook into holy
- Knight (balance): does not apply damage to friendly pieces
- Queen (rework): removes harmful elements (each turn)
- King (balance): heals adjacent friendly pieces
Sacred nova (soft rework)
- Costs 5 mana and 3 energy (instead of 8 mana and 4 energy)
- Heals adjacent pieces
- Rook effect (rework): also applies earth
- Knight (rework): damage pieces and applies curse
- Queen (new): turns the tile under the queen into holy
- King (rework): enlarges area
Sacred word
- Knight (rework): applies curse to the knight and removes holy from the neighbouring piece
Skoll
- King effect (balance): costs 3 more mana per use
Chaos bolt
- Does nothing if the piece has not enough curse
- Bishop effect: removed
Cursed cross
- Values harmonized
Cursed pawn (hard rework)
- Is now Eternal return and can only target one of your pieces
- Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy
- Applies a lot of damage to the main piece and creates a clone next to it
- Pawn effect: reduces mana cost of the spell
- Rook effect: clone starts with more earth
- Bishop effect: clone starts with more air
- Knight effect: clone starts with more water
- Queen effect: clone starts with more HP
- King effect: clone starts with tears of denial
Cursed pillar
- King effect (balance): number of pillar is based on attack
Desperation (soft rework)
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 8)
- Does less damage
- Applies poison and ice (each turn)
- Pawn effect (new): a random spell gain attack when a spell fails because of curse
- Rook effect (rework): removes earth (each turn)
- Bishop effect (balance): now applies damage (still removes holy)
Grave stone (soft rework)
- Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy
- Spawns a zombie first time it plays
- Zombies can spawn everywhere
- Zombies start with less stats
- King effect (rework): reduces the internal cooldown of the grave stone by 1 turn each time a zombie or a sick pig die
Harakiri
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 5)
Fixes
- Water potion: fixed tooltip
- Sick pig: foxed queen
- Moo arrow: fixed doucle cast on a same tile
- Rotten land: fixed doucle cast on a same tile
Changed files in this update