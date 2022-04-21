 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 21 April 2022

1.1.4.0 - Holy and Curse spells updated

Build 8599823 · Last edited by Wendy

TL;DR

  • New spell: lightning bolts
  • Holy & Curse spells updated

Global & classes

  • New spell: charged bolts
  • You can play in windowed mode
  • Odmund starts with charged bolts instead of lightning strike
Wrath of Odmund
  • Bonus 10 (rework): creates a new pact of Odmund (if the piece survives)
  • Bonus 15 (balance): applies more fire
  • Bonus 25 (new): turns tiles into lightning (all types)
Revenge of the White
  • Bishop (new): turns the tile under the bishop into holy
  • Queen (new): gives more HP to the queen
Pact of Necrom (soft rework)
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 7)
  • Costs more mana over time
  • Attack always increases over time
  • Queen (balance): remove more curse
  • King (balance): applies more curse

Spells update

Barricade
  • Costs 6 (+2) mana (instead of 6 (+3))
Holy fire
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 3)
Lay on hands
  • Costs 2 mana (instead of 5)
  • Removes less holy
  • Pawn effect (new): turns the tile under the pawn into holy
Meditation
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 5)
  • Always applies water per energy left
  • Chance to turn the tile into holy when a player starts to play
  • Pawn effect (rework): removes curse per energy left
  • Bishop effect: removed
  • Knight effect (rework): chance to turn the tile into holy when a player starts to play
  • Queen effect (rework): heals the queen (each turn)
Minor heal
  • Queen effect (new): turns the tile under the queen into holy
Purification
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
  • Damage nerfed
  • Curse threshold lowered
Regeneration
  • Heal nerfed
  • Rook effect (new): turns the tile under the rook into holy
  • Knight (balance): does not apply damage to friendly pieces
  • Queen (rework): removes harmful elements (each turn)
  • King (balance): heals adjacent friendly pieces
Sacred nova (soft rework)
  • Costs 5 mana and 3 energy (instead of 8 mana and 4 energy)
  • Heals adjacent pieces
  • Rook effect (rework): also applies earth
  • Knight (rework): damage pieces and applies curse
  • Queen (new): turns the tile under the queen into holy
  • King (rework): enlarges area
Sacred word
  • Knight (rework): applies curse to the knight and removes holy from the neighbouring piece
Skoll
  • King effect (balance): costs 3 more mana per use
Chaos bolt
  • Does nothing if the piece has not enough curse
  • Bishop effect: removed
Cursed cross
  • Values harmonized
Cursed pawn (hard rework)
  • Is now Eternal return and can only target one of your pieces
  • Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy
  • Applies a lot of damage to the main piece and creates a clone next to it
  • Pawn effect: reduces mana cost of the spell
  • Rook effect: clone starts with more earth
  • Bishop effect: clone starts with more air
  • Knight effect: clone starts with more water
  • Queen effect: clone starts with more HP
  • King effect: clone starts with tears of denial
Cursed pillar
  • King effect (balance): number of pillar is based on attack
Desperation (soft rework)
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 8)
  • Does less damage
  • Applies poison and ice (each turn)
  • Pawn effect (new): a random spell gain attack when a spell fails because of curse
  • Rook effect (rework): removes earth (each turn)
  • Bishop effect (balance): now applies damage (still removes holy)
Grave stone (soft rework)
  • Costs 4 (+4) mana and 4 energy
  • Spawns a zombie first time it plays
  • Zombies can spawn everywhere
  • Zombies start with less stats
  • King effect (rework): reduces the internal cooldown of the grave stone by 1 turn each time a zombie or a sick pig die
Harakiri
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 5)

Fixes

  • Water potion: fixed tooltip
  • Sick pig: foxed queen
  • Moo arrow: fixed doucle cast on a same tile
  • Rotten land: fixed doucle cast on a same tile
