Good news for our Chinese friends! Mechanic 8230 Escape from Ilgrot is available in Chinese language now! Thanks a lot to 小星 ! He really liked Mechanic 8230 and wanted the game to be available in China as well. He volunteered gratuitously to help us and he did just a unbelievable job!
Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot update for 21 April 2022
Chinese localization!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Хранилище Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot Windows Depot 1432682
- Loading history…
Хранилище Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot Linux Depot 1432683
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update