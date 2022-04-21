 Skip to content

Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot update for 21 April 2022

Chinese localization!

Share · View all patches · Build 8599802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news for our Chinese friends! Mechanic 8230 Escape from Ilgrot is available in Chinese language now! Thanks a lot to 小星 ! He really liked Mechanic 8230 and wanted the game to be available in China as well. He volunteered gratuitously to help us and he did just a unbelievable job!

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot Windows Depot 1432682
  • Loading history…
Хранилище Mechanic 8230: Escape from Ilgrot Linux Depot 1432683
  • Loading history…
