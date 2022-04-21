 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Soundodger 2 update for 21 April 2022

0.2.7 Now Live (Beta branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 8599762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Of course there were too many new things added in one shot for this to go smoothly. But then again, what's a beta branch update without a few hiccups? Thanks for the feedback everyone! Full changelog below:

Game

  • Fixed filters not displaying correctly
  • Fixed lasers sometimes not colliding with player
  • Fixed domes not pushing mirror clones out of the way with various movement restrictions
  • Fixed homing bullets not aiming for you when pushed by domes
  • Fixed error caused by lasers colliding with despawned domes
  • Changed lasers to no longer shorten when colliding with player (fun while it lasted)
  • Fixed lasers hitting newest dome first, even if it's not the closest collision
  • Fixed lasers not going through soft domes
  • Fixed unintentional bullet twisting in Crowds

Editor

  • Fixed pasted Extra markers not respecting their time differences
  • Fixed soft dome button outline appearing on top of fullscreen and Edit Color windows
  • Fixed On Top text displaying on top of Settings and Edit Color windows
  • Fixed dome size of NaN crashing the game (along with all number inputs across the editor)
  • Fixed Extra property not updating when typing its original value into the deck
  • Fixed error when closing Editor back to Welcome screen
  • Added "(no text)" placeholder in Text deck and Extra marker duration bar when a text object has no text
  • Disabled [G] key to switch to fullscreen when Settings is open

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8599762
Soundodger 2 Content Depot 1400911
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.