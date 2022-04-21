0.2.7 Now Live (Beta branch)

Of course there were too many new things added in one shot for this to go smoothly. But then again, what's a beta branch update without a few hiccups? Thanks for the feedback everyone! Full changelog below:
Game
- Fixed filters not displaying correctly
- Fixed lasers sometimes not colliding with player
- Fixed domes not pushing mirror clones out of the way with various movement restrictions
- Fixed homing bullets not aiming for you when pushed by domes
- Fixed error caused by lasers colliding with despawned domes
- Changed lasers to no longer shorten when colliding with player (fun while it lasted)
- Fixed lasers hitting newest dome first, even if it's not the closest collision
- Fixed lasers not going through soft domes
- Fixed unintentional bullet twisting in Crowds
Editor
- Fixed pasted Extra markers not respecting their time differences
- Fixed soft dome button outline appearing on top of fullscreen and Edit Color windows
- Fixed On Top text displaying on top of Settings and Edit Color windows
- Fixed dome size of NaN crashing the game (along with all number inputs across the editor)
- Fixed Extra property not updating when typing its original value into the deck
- Fixed error when closing Editor back to Welcome screen
- Added "(no text)" placeholder in Text deck and Extra marker duration bar when a text object has no text
- Disabled [G] key to switch to fullscreen when Settings is open
