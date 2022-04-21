 Skip to content

Five Nations update for 21 April 2022

Five Nations Patch v1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Steam achievements for Skirmish and for all missions in Chapter 1
  • Profile data and saved games are no longer stored in Chrome profile but as plain text on the disk
  • Translation of the interface and subtitles to Brazilian Portuguese
  • In the Skirmish the AI builds its second mining station next to Helium-3 and the construction of the third mining station is delayed.

Bug fixes

  • Saving games should not crash anymore due to Chrome profile 5MB quota

Under the hood

  • Engine change from NW.js to Electron which hopefully helps in future performance optimization and bug fixes.
  • Steam integration via Greenworks
  • Game assets moved to "resources\app.webpack\renderer\main_window\assets"
  • Profil info, saved games and logs can be found in: "%APPDATA%\SilverForge\FiveNations"
