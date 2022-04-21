Five Nations Patch v1.1.0

New features
- Steam achievements for Skirmish and for all missions in Chapter 1
- Profile data and saved games are no longer stored in Chrome profile but as plain text on the disk
- Translation of the interface and subtitles to Brazilian Portuguese
- In the Skirmish the AI builds its second mining station next to Helium-3 and the construction of the third mining station is delayed.
Bug fixes
- Saving games should not crash anymore due to Chrome profile 5MB quota
Under the hood
- Engine change from NW.js to Electron which hopefully helps in future performance optimization and bug fixes.
- Steam integration via Greenworks
- Game assets moved to "resources\app.webpack\renderer\main_window\assets"
- Profil info, saved games and logs can be found in: "%APPDATA%\SilverForge\FiveNations"
Changed files in this update