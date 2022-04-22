 Skip to content

Battlecruisers update for 22 April 2022

Minor polish fix

Build 8599510

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hovering over the different buildable options in the selector no longer cause the informator to bob up and down like a rabbit on meth.

