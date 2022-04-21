Hero's Hour 2.1: New faction Delirium out now!

The faction is coming with a bunch of new content: 26 new units, 8 new unit abilities, 2 new hero skills and 5 new faction unique mechanics
Check our new trailer
Lexicon preview
In love with beta test new updates?
[url=https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://e3ccac1c.sibforms.com/serve/MUIEAD6_G59ijuEmBG2r4xvN7nBoWz73CVkxuGxJOP4f01u5Ou38iphfAB9NBBnWMweIIUOfA-2dKm3-SvWzCbbxnBxFyRkV7W9u546BZAXZJ2_EZS6i4VBnH6O63FCBT1ogBJ_PVuoyHswynPWgCpqB6I-v_V-jPEbLJrsM5R7HA85cXoP4etFUwZvSBPpL4rUsaPyRaPnOodit]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40741272/e79222b07ae3536c9ccc03901b7af1db9f21a4cd.gif)
[/url]
Exclusive discounts!
If you don't have the game or want to check more Goblinz Games, we are running exclusive discounts for our Publisher Week:
https://store.steampowered.com/sale/goblinzpublishersale2022
Changed files in this update