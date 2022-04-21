 Skip to content

Annie and the Art Gallery update for 21 April 2022

Patch 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8599173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This update fixes some bugs and clears up some weird stuff.

  • Increased delay between scene transitions.
  • Fixed a few visual bugs in the light puzzle.
  • Reduced the amount of swearing, especially at the beginning.
  • Moved one of the inspiration paintings to the 2nd playthrough.
  • Fixed some signs in the origami gallery displaying text in the middle of the screen rather than the bottom.
  • A few grammar fixes across the game.
  • Moved some of the "Weird" stuff to the 2nd playthrough. Mainly the "Counting Frames".
  • Slightly adjusted title screen music.
  • Fixed some pacing problems near the end of the game.
  • Fixed walking through walls in the water room.
  • Redrawn another piece! This time it is one of the inspiration drawings (Originally drawn on 9/6/21).

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!

