Patch 1.2.5

Hi everyone! This update fixes some bugs and clears up some weird stuff.
- Increased delay between scene transitions.
- Fixed a few visual bugs in the light puzzle.
- Reduced the amount of swearing, especially at the beginning.
- Moved one of the inspiration paintings to the 2nd playthrough.
- Fixed some signs in the origami gallery displaying text in the middle of the screen rather than the bottom.
- A few grammar fixes across the game.
- Moved some of the "Weird" stuff to the 2nd playthrough. Mainly the "Counting Frames".
- Slightly adjusted title screen music.
- Fixed some pacing problems near the end of the game.
- Fixed walking through walls in the water room.
- Redrawn another piece! This time it is one of the inspiration drawings (Originally drawn on 9/6/21).
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
