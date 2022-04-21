 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 21 April 2022

Game Hotfix [504332]

Hotfix [504332]

Build 8599132

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a client crash while using a number of popular mods.
  • Fixed a bug where objects would not spawn in the ruins. This also fixes a small save/load window where the Atrium would fail to respawn the items in the ruins.
  • Reverted the recent changes around mounting and waking up Beefalo.
  • Fixed the loot dropped from the Ice Bream
  • Adjusted the fish selection weights in the Waterlogged biome and the Fallounder during Autumn.
  • Wood Gates and Hollow Stumps can now be extinguished while smoldering but can no longer be used while smoldering or burning.

