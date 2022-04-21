- Fixed a client crash while using a number of popular mods.
- Fixed a bug where objects would not spawn in the ruins. This also fixes a small save/load window where the Atrium would fail to respawn the items in the ruins.
- Reverted the recent changes around mounting and waking up Beefalo.
- Fixed the loot dropped from the Ice Bream
- Adjusted the fish selection weights in the Waterlogged biome and the Fallounder during Autumn.
- Wood Gates and Hollow Stumps can now be extinguished while smoldering but can no longer be used while smoldering or burning.
Don't Starve Together update for 21 April 2022
Game Hotfix [504332]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
- Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
- Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update