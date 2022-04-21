 Skip to content

Brookhaven update for 21 April 2022

HotFix 1.1.4

Build 8599045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Updated the Friend Manager art to include whether you’ve spoken to the person recently and a wedding band if they’re married to the player.
  • New Point Shop Items: 10 Animated Stickers and 2 Profile Avatar Frames.
  • Disabled EXIT menu while chatting with an NPC.
  • New Loot Drop: Minotaurs and Boars can now drop Cow Hoof.
  • Fixed Golden Shovel to till both locations instead of only one.
  • Increased the interior space for Deluxe Barns and Deluxe Coops.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
