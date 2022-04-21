HotFix 1.1.4

Changelog:
- Updated the Friend Manager art to include whether you’ve spoken to the person recently and a wedding band if they’re married to the player.
- New Point Shop Items: 10 Animated Stickers and 2 Profile Avatar Frames.
- Disabled EXIT menu while chatting with an NPC.
- New Loot Drop: Minotaurs and Boars can now drop Cow Hoof.
- Fixed Golden Shovel to till both locations instead of only one.
- Increased the interior space for Deluxe Barns and Deluxe Coops.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
