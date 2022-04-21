0.81 is live!

Hello!
I've updated the game to add in some additions and tweaks, primarily in regards to ideology, but also some changes in the trade panel (hopefully cuts down on in game time spent managing trades) as well as a fix to merging roads and grass tiles.
0.8 -> 0.81
- Ideology buildings are now properly sorted when performing calculations.
- Ideology buildings now convert into culture buildings when switching ideology that doesn't support them.
- Added and tweaked values for each ideology building.
- Updated sounds for some ideology buildings.
- Made minor adjustment to pollution tolerance related to population size.
- Adjusted decoration pollution effects.
- Added instruction for how to unlock long term contract trade in trade menu.
- Expanded trade triggers so that trade can be set up to start once there is more/less than amount resources in storage. Trigger for price now active while price is less/more than set value.
- Long term trade items can now be paused and resumed, instead of having to be removed and then remade.
- Fixed bug where merging meshes (for example roads or grass) would sometimes fail and produce missing segments. Fixing this has also improved performance, as it was due to a rendering issue.
Changed files in this update