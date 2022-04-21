 Skip to content

Arcadia Fallen update for 21 April 2022

Update Notes for April 21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a small update to the game that fixes some errors players have been experiencing!

Version 1.0.5

  • Fixed a rare issue where Ann's ːannː emote speech bubble would sometimes be askew.
  • Fixed an issue where background parallax could cause the background to disppear outside the screen.
  • Fixed an issue with background parallax stopping abruptly instead of moving smoothly when cursor was near the edge of the screen.
  • Improved video player error handling, which should hopefully fix any rare issues with playing videos preventing players from progressing or starting the game.

If you experience anything else, please don't hesitate to let us know either here on Steam or on our Discord server! 🧡

Cheers,
The Galdra Team

