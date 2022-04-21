 Skip to content

Between Two Stars update for 21 April 2022

Bug Fixes 2

New minor bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the soundtrack was looping with a pause in the middle
  • Updated the interface for Refuelers so that the amount of resource (usually energel) available is shown in the dropdown
  • Fixed an issue where small jump distances incurred no energel consumption, any jump that would consume less than 1 energel will now consume 1 energel
  • Fixed an issue where the client was polling the server multiple times to try to verify mission objectives

As always, if you have any issues, feedback, comments or ideas, reach out on discord or send an email to bts@adamgreen.tech

