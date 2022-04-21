Lost Valley - Patch 1.3.467 + Beta Branch 1.3.47

_Hi there folks!
As always after a release, we're working tirelessly to bring you hotfixes to squash 'em pesky bugs. Some may take a bit more time than others, so please make sure you read the known issues well!_
Multiplayer players: Switch to the Beta Branch 1.3.47!
- We just found a source of frequent desynchronization which we fixed on the Beta Branch 1.3.47. This version has not been thoroughly tested yet, which is why we're only releasing it on the Beta Branch and not for everyone - but if you're playing with friends we heavily advise you all switch to the Beta Branch for a more stable experience.
- If you don't switch to the Beta Branch, here is what is causing most of the desynchronizations: Having any spells, items or magic effects that affect ability score checks. The #1 offender being the magic item "Stone of Good Luck", or spells such as Guidance, Bless and Bane - please make sure to unequip the Stone of Good Luck and avoid using spells like Guidance, Bless and Bane while waiting for the 1.3.47 Beta Branch!
- There is also a desynchronization if you open a monster details in the bestiary, although that is more rare (also fixed in the Beta Branch).
How to go to Beta branch:
- Right click Solasta in your Steam Library
- Click Properties
- Go to BETAS tab
- Select betabranch in the list
- Click OK
- The update should download now
- To go back to the main branch, just do the same and select "None" in the list.
Known issues
- If you free Rugan the Giant in the Swamps, do not attempt to explore the area with him in your party. You need to leave the Swamps immediately with him, otherwise he can get permanently stuck - for example, if you manage to teleport into the Spider Cave with him (no solution outside reloading an older save). This fix is not in the Beta Branch 1.3.47 patch as it has more potential ramifications, but we expect a fix to be coming next week (which should also fix the save files where the Giant is currently stuck).
- Please see the screenshots below if you're confused as to how to guide Rugan outside the swamps.
1.3.46 Changelog:
- Multiplayer: You can now select a different region when hosting a multiplayer lobby (instead of the game selecting the nearest server for you)
- Dungeon Maker: Removed the "Lost Valley" restriction on a couple of assets that were already available before the launch of the DLC, which made some existing custom dungeons impossible to edit without buying Lost Valley. If you still run into this issue, please contact us on Discord directly with your Dungeon attached.
- Made some optimization to Verdant Valley performance (it will still slow down if you use a Torch or another Light effect in some parts for now).
- Fixed a hidden achievement not being unlocked properly.
- Fixed selecting "auto" for meta-magic, feats and languages during level up sometimes not working properly
- Fixed another few desynchronizations (aside from those mentioned above in the known issues)
- Fixed pinging a dialog NPC or merchant in multiplayer yeeting the pin in outer space.
- Fixed the known issue of the end game cutscene not fully playing properly, except for one particular case (finishing the People Faction but you decide to kill important NPCs at the end)
- Fixed a few cases with the known issue of recruiting the key NPC (prisoner) too early in-game making the game go wild.
- Fixed the known issue where one guard was locked inside a room during a boss battle, the door will now unlock when the battle starts
- Fixed an issue where leaving the tutorial cavern while having an AoE spell active (like Fog Cloud) would lock the game.
- Fixed a few issues with quests related to Reya.
Changed depots in betabranch branch