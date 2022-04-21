PTU Update 21.4.2022 (PTU Build 852)

Chat
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when pressing "Reset Shared settings" button on chat context menu
- Fixed chat not wrapping lines properly with relation icons
Crafting
- Fixed an issue where cancelling the alloy crafting queue refunded all the electricity charges from already crafted alloys
- Fixed an issue where some modules could not be crafted
- Adjusted Generator Enhancer crafting data, enhancers are now much cheaper to build
Devices
- Fixed an issue where generators were not able to provide power to the network as fast as they were supposed to
- Added Speedometer, a simple device that reports its speed as a YOLOL field
- Added Laser Tracker, same as the Laser Sensor that can already be found on the torpedo, but it attaches to the utility body 2S
Easy Build Mode
- Added a toolbar to Easy Build Mode
- 3 new and 27 updated Easy Build Mode area module icons
- Players are now able to build while slightly past the build zone edge
Gameplay
- Fixed an error that occurred immediately after booting up the game
- Fixed an error where shooting at a station that has damageable parts generated and safe zone disabled causes persistent effect and audio loop for the projectiles' lifetime
- Optimizations to modular generator fuel chamber LODs
- Optimizations to thruster LODs
- Adjusted floor panel LOD distances
- Improved modular ore cargo crate LODs
- Improved generator enhancers' LOD optimization
- Improved radiator LODs
Mining
- Increased the amount of mineable large asteroids in Eos and Elysium asteroid belts
- Large mineable asteroids now spawn near Origins and edges of the Eos belt
Modules
- Added a grid based check to module placement to avoid gaps between objects from forming. Existing gaps are not affected, and some gaps may appear if you attach objects to other objects that have already have been offset. Removing enough of the problematic pieces and placing them again may fix existing gaps
- Fixed an issue where an error showed up when recycling station modules consisted of multiple parts
- Added generator enhancer modules to Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 generator nodes
Ship blueprints
- Ship blueprint autosave settings are now available
Ship Designer
- Move and rotate tool options for selections now has colored XYZ icons
- Added text informing players of object placement or movement being canceled when target position would go outside of the build area
Ship shops
-
Updated the following player-made ships:
- 10 Flying Arrow
- 16 Red Chains
- 19 God Gives
- 26 So Eager
- DTX AELSA A
- DTX ALFRIGG A
- DTX BOMBURR A
- DTX EYDAMA A
- DTX FORNBOGI A
- DTX FRIGG A
- DTX FUNDINN A
- DTX HEPTIFILI A
- DTX HERETHA A
- DTX JAGERFALL A
- DTX JORDIS A
- DTX SIGNY A
- DTX SVAFA A
- DTX VANA B
- DTX HANARR A
- DTX VEGGR A
- DTX VOLSUNG A
- DTX VOLSUNG B
- DTX VOLSUNG C
-
Updated the description and the name of:
- Kodiak -> Kodiak Racer
-
Laborer, Laborer module 2 and Kodiak have been returned to the economy
Ships
- Fixed an issue where ships violently vibrated at end of warp travel if they were not permitted to exit safe zone
- Added default leave safe zone, tow in safe zone and disable safe mode settings
- Added a button to apply default settings to all owned ships
- New collision sounds
- Fixed an issue where smallest ships (mass less than 100) did not make collision sounds
Stations
-
Added a feature to reclaim abandoned stations of any type. Entering an abandoned station's area creates a pop-up where you can claim them.
- Resigned, docked Capital Ships can only be claimed if you are owner of the station where they are docked in
-
Players are now able to build while slightly past the build zone edge
UI
- Added an option in graphics settings to disable and enable the bloom effects in-game
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where picking up ammo from the world reloads the weapon immediately without the reload animation
- Reduced crafting costs of all ship mounted weapons and adjusted Rail Cannon crafting material types
PTU ONLY
-
Capital Ships
- First placed capital ship block now snaps to a grid-defined position. The first piece must be a module.
- If all capital ship pieces are removed, it is now possible to place the first piece again
- Fixed an issue where a system message was constantly being spammed in Capital Ship halls
- The primary material of window modules has been changed to "Glass"
-
Crafting
- Added alloy furnaces and craftable alloys to Public Test Universe -> Alloy crafting
- Added the Recycler Tool to Public Test Universe -> Personal tools
-
Devices
- Added Durability Tool and Recycler Tool to the inventory cheat tab
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Updated the reconstruction machine's UI to show battery percent instead of cooldown time
- Added "km" to distance indicator in the respawn menu
- Fixed an issue where a station's name did not update to the respawn menu after linking
- Fixed an issue where respawn distance did not work properly for station devices
- Fixed an issue where players could continue playing while dead if they were killed while standing in the reconstruction machine heal
- Fixed an issue where battery percent on a station device did not update if the terminal screen was visible
- Increased station reconstruction machine range to 5000 km
- Added reconstruction machine access permissions to station access tab
-
Hangar Halls
- Added an icon for station manager hangar access permission
- Added hangar hall access permissions to station access tab
-
Moon
- Fixed an issue where moon city transponder did not show up
- Large safe zone area around moon city removed
- Safe zone from moon gate to moon city removed
- Safe zone around the moon gate added
- Ship collision damage from all moon safe zones removed
- Hand weapon damage still apply on all moon safe zones
-
Ship Designer
- Added Grid Displays (found in Devices/Controls)
-
Siege
- Siege HUD now prioritizes the closest siege
- Added the target station name to the siege timer
- Added minimum and maximum times to expanded participant list
- Fixed an issue where the siege HUD was visible even in Ship Designer and the main menu
- Increased siege team change interval cooldown to 15 minutes
- Modified siege schedule information tooltip
-
Weapons
- Fixed Tripod placement not using player's rotation properly
PTU Update 14.4.2022 (PTU Build 846)
The below notes are for the previous PTU patch, which was released on the 14th without its own patch note post.
Crafting
- Fixed an issue where some station parts were not craftable
Ship Blueprint Update
- Added a feature to allow each ship 3 save slots for different modifications
- The window for the blueprint files opens by default with the Universal Tool when near a ship you're hosting, and can also be bound to a separate key
- Operator access is enough to allow modifying ship blueprint files
- One slot can be set to automatic save with 3 triggers configurable from Gameplay -> Ship Blueprint Autosave
- Repair terminals and the blueprint filler feature can be used to restore ships to the form in these saved slots. The form at the time of purchase is also always available by activating the original blueprint slot.
Ship shops
-
Added Sphyrdinae player-made ship
-
Updated the following player-made ships:
- Larve
- 10 Flying Arrow
- 22 the Heavens
- 30 Allons Danser
- Hexxer
- Rigger
- Rocker
- Rocker Duo
- Shifter
- Stocker
- Ghidorah
- Apito
- Namib
-
Updated descriptions of:
- Trident C512
- Trident C250
- R-17 Recolter
-
Updated description and changed name:
- Peon -> Peon Prospector
- Vector - Vector Shuttle
Stations
- Added a system log message to inform players of prohibited double foundation placement
PTU ONLY
-
Devices
- Reconstruction Machine: Added a station permission check to link button during sieges
-
Hangar Halls
- Enables hangar construction in Capital Ships and fixes some bugs with deactivating hangar halls
- Fixed an issue where repair menu didn't update correctly when creating new areas
- Hangar Hall terminal error screen has been replaced with a black screen
-
Ship Designer
- Added Grid Display device to Public Test Category folder
-
Ships
- Fixed an issue where heat increased incorrectly in some situations as the ship moved
-
Capital Ships
- Alium material in single parts should now affect shell rating positively. Also secondary materials in objects are now included in the shell check.
Known issues
- Selecting the Repair tab on a hangar terminal makes the terminal screen turn black. This is currently being worked on.
- Terminals only recognize one hangar per station area. This is currently being worked on.
Changed depots in test_auto branch