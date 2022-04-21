 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 21 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04210] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8598008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug in the Aburaage book.
  • Fixed a bug in the display of the status condition icon.
  • Fixed a bug in the skill "Absolute Zero".
  • Fixed a bug in the effect of the skill "Vitality" for friends.
  • Fixed a bug in the "Recovery Pouch".
  • Increased the amount of natural recovery of the main character's HP.
  • Decreased the amount of defense increase when the main character levels up.
  • Increased the speed of HP recovery of friends standing by at home by 2
  • Increased the speed of SP recovery of friends standing by at home by 4 times
  • Added UI to display SP of friends on standby at home
  • Fixed the specifications of the monster-counting treasure chest.
  • Corrected log text (English only)
