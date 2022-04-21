[Ver 0.1.04210] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug in the Aburaage book.
- Fixed a bug in the display of the status condition icon.
- Fixed a bug in the skill "Absolute Zero".
- Fixed a bug in the effect of the skill "Vitality" for friends.
- Fixed a bug in the "Recovery Pouch".
- Increased the amount of natural recovery of the main character's HP.
- Decreased the amount of defense increase when the main character levels up.
- Increased the speed of HP recovery of friends standing by at home by 2
- Increased the speed of SP recovery of friends standing by at home by 4 times
- Added UI to display SP of friends on standby at home
- Fixed the specifications of the monster-counting treasure chest.
- Corrected log text (English only)
Changed files in this update