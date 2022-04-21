- Karma and rating are no longer affected after round end;
- Changed default round time to 200 seconds;
- Added "Play or Spectate" button in main menu (does exactly the same as pressing M key in-game);
- Colored player names in chat;
- You can now search a dead body after the detective has revealed it;
- Reduced font size for round end panel;
- Made team menu (and all similar in-game panels) slightly darker.
Treason Playtest update for 21 April 2022
Treason Playtest update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update