 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Treason Playtest update for 21 April 2022

Treason Playtest update

Share · View all patches · Build 8597988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Karma and rating are no longer affected after round end;
  • Changed default round time to 200 seconds;
  • Added "Play or Spectate" button in main menu (does exactly the same as pressing M key in-game);
  • Colored player names in chat;
  • You can now search a dead body after the detective has revealed it;
  • Reduced font size for round end panel;
  • Made team menu (and all similar in-game panels) slightly darker.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.