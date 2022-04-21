 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 21 April 2022

Update for Apr 21

Share · View all patches · Build 8597891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Artwork for ~30 Spells and Units
  • New VFX for piercing attacks, weapon deployment, properties on unit deploy,
  • Surpanakha: Duplicates replaced with new spell Siphon - Deal 2 dmg to ALL units; Heal for total dmg dealt; Claws Damage back up to 2 (+1)
  • Sniper Rakshasa: Health buffed to 4 (+1); Added - On Deploy: Destroy a unit with 2 or less health; Removed - Concealed Weapon
  • Arjun: Gains +2 damage after Penance (+1); Abhimanyu now has Guard; Airavat is now a Legendary card
  • Bheem: Power gives 2 health (-1)
  • Neutral: Guru armour reduced to 1; Spy can Dodge; Swordsman Damage increased to 3; all Legendary cards are immune to Fear
