- New Artwork for ~30 Spells and Units
- New VFX for piercing attacks, weapon deployment, properties on unit deploy,
- Surpanakha: Duplicates replaced with new spell Siphon - Deal 2 dmg to ALL units; Heal for total dmg dealt; Claws Damage back up to 2 (+1)
- Sniper Rakshasa: Health buffed to 4 (+1); Added - On Deploy: Destroy a unit with 2 or less health; Removed - Concealed Weapon
- Arjun: Gains +2 damage after Penance (+1); Abhimanyu now has Guard; Airavat is now a Legendary card
- Bheem: Power gives 2 health (-1)
- Neutral: Guru armour reduced to 1; Spy can Dodge; Swordsman Damage increased to 3; all Legendary cards are immune to Fear
Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 21 April 2022
Update for Apr 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update