Character Controller Patch 0.5.0-5

This patch replaces our existing character controller with a new (old) one. This should fix a lot of issues regarding teleportation and some issues regarding projectiles. There are also minor fixes included, please refer to the list below for a more complete list.
- Fixes lands looking different on the client than on the host
- Replaced character controller
- Fixed icons for Apron, Wide Brin Hat, Bathing Suit, Ribbon and Top Hat
- Fixed being able to move around and open the global chat with the debug console (F2) open
- Fixed the lobby combobox repeating its entries when something in the lobby changed
- Fixed unprototyped kernelsprites not showing up correctly on clients
Changed files in this update