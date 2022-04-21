 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 21 April 2022

Character Controller Patch 0.5.0-5

Build 8597869

This patch replaces our existing character controller with a new (old) one. This should fix a lot of issues regarding teleportation and some issues regarding projectiles. There are also minor fixes included, please refer to the list below for a more complete list.

  • Fixes lands looking different on the client than on the host
  • Replaced character controller
  • Fixed icons for Apron, Wide Brin Hat, Bathing Suit, Ribbon and Top Hat
  • Fixed being able to move around and open the global chat with the debug console (F2) open
  • Fixed the lobby combobox repeating its entries when something in the lobby changed
  • Fixed unprototyped kernelsprites not showing up correctly on clients

