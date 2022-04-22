 Skip to content

Fury Fight update for 22 April 2022

Controller support has been fixed!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Sorry to keep you waiting! This is our first update! Major fix for controller support.

BUG fix

  1. Fixed the controller support problem;
  2. Fixed some abnormal fonts;

Optimize

  1. Optimized some background music and sound performance;

