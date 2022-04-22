Controller support has been fixed!

Hello everyone!
Sorry to keep you waiting! This is our first update! Major fix for controller support.
BUG fix
- Fixed the controller support problem;
- Fixed some abnormal fonts;
Optimize
- Optimized some background music and sound performance;
