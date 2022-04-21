Update 1.3.0k

Crusaders!
A new patch 1.3.0k is here!
Highlights:
- Interacting with the puzzle elements during the “Secrets of Creation” quest should be more comfortable now;
- Breaking out of the Icy Prison got easier;
- We’ve clarified the descriptions of some mythic abilities;
- Treat Affliction requires consumables now—look for the First Aid kits!
- Covenant of the Inheritor got the useful properties it was supposed to have, and stopped turning off all the time;
- In the end of the Inevitable Excess DLC, you will see new epilogue slides and hear the narrator!
- We optimized a number of visual effects, which should help the performance.
N.B., if you use mods, please update them before you start playing the game! Mods that worked fine with earlier versions may break your game after the game updates.
Beware of possible plot spoilers!
Quests
- Changed the mechanics of interaction with puzzle elements and art for "The Secrets of Creation" quest;
- Completing the Storyteller's quest (gathering elven pages) now provides proper reward;
- Fixed an issue when Yozz couldn't be found in Drezen;
- In Ineluctable Prison, it was possible to ask the warden about the quest sword, even if you didn't have that quest in your journal – fixed;
- In the lair of the Spinner of Nightmares in Inevitable Excess, you can no longer ask the illusions how to find Lourry, if you have already found her;
- In the Shrine of the Three objectives to examine the altar, the statues, and the water source didn't complete – fixed;
- Killing the Storyteller in the DLC, after completing his quest, increased the level of Order in the world – fixed;
- Minor improvements in the dialogue with Zeklex;
- Trever now reacts if the Lich kills Sosiel;
- Under some conditions, special Azata and Demon options were not available in the final dialogue of the DLC – fixed;
- Fixed an error in a dialogue with Hilor in Drezen;
- Fixed an error in the dialogue with Yozz in Drezen in chapter 5;
- Fixed the issues with Nurah in the Borrowed Dreams quest;
- In some cases, the finale of the Battlebliss quest didn't work correctly, and Irmangaleth didn't kill Zeklex - fixed, now they will be killing each other properly;
- Killing Ramien did not fail the Starward Gaze quest, and dragged it through the whole game – fixed;
- The difficulty of skill checks in the second Seelah's quest has been increased to match the overall difficulty of the second half of the 3rd chapter;
- We added the possibility to improve Radiance with the scabbard made by Joran Vhane for the cases when you left the sword in your personal chest before meeting him. For those who have missed this upgrade, it will be applied retroactively if you haven't gone to Midnight Fane yet.
Areas
- A number of texts have been added in the 4th chapter;
- After exiting and entering Blackwater once more, the dialogue with the defeated chief could start again – fixed;
- Artisan's Tower wasn't marked as visited after you explored it – fixed;
- At the Enigma final arena, enemies could fall under the floor – fixed;
- Berenguer didn't depart from Drezen after the change of mythic path in chapter 5 – fixed;
- During Daeran's party in the Heaven's Edge estate, perception checks will be rolled only by the player's character now. After the party you can search the estate with your companions though;
- Fixed a tooltip for the chest in the Wedding Meadow location;
- Fixed an error, because of which Laulieh didn't appear in the capital;
- Fixed the battle behavior for Svendack, the priestess from Ineluctable Prison;
- Fixed the crevice in the walls in Shield Maze;
- Fixed the dissolving into transparency of the walls under the characters in Drezen;
- Fixed the encumbrance issue while trying to solve the Sacred Lands puzzle;
- Fixed the floor becoming transparent in the Enigma;
- Fixed the issue, because of which in some cases events failed to start in the capital;
- Fixed the multicolored ray of light from the windows in Gray Garrison;
- Fixed the passability issues in Threshold and Valmallos' Threshold;
- In Gray Garrison, Irabeth and Staunton will now join the fight for the Wardstone against Minagho;
- Liotr's lines in Drezen were displayed as Commander's – fixed;
- Nenio could participate in conversation in Enigma, even if she was abducted by demonic forces – fixed;
- Ravaged Long House didn't have a terrain type – fixed;
- We've added an option to attempt to smoke Greybor's pipe during the dialogue with him in Threshold. All commanders can do it, except the Lich. Liches support healthy lifestyle!
- You can no longer shoot through the walls in Blackwater, sorry;
- During Drezen Siege, the crusaders on the right side of the ram are handling it correctly now;
- Trickster path's explosion in Gray Garrison now kills everyone in the room instead of just dealing damage;
- Companions, which are not present in the active party, will no longer join the fight for Defender's Heart;
- Fixed a cutscene at Martyr Zacharius's Cemetery;
- Fixed the hole in the Chilly Creek location;
- Fixed the lighting in Blackwing Library;
- Fixed the position of characters in Midnight Fane in chapter 5;
- Fixed the positioning of NPCs in Drezen's temple;
- Fixed the shadows on candles in Gwerm's Mansion;
- Fixed the spots of incorrect camp positioning in Iz;
- Fixed transparency of the walls that were blocking camera view in Iz;
- In Crusader's Camp, before the attack on Drezen, missing companions could appear at the council (for example, Wenduag, if you chose Lann in the prologue) – fixed;
- In Midnight Fane enemies could attack through the closed door – fixed;
- In Threshold sometimes you couldn't see the characters behind the wall – fixed;
- We forced the flying tents at Wedding Meadow to land.
Crusade
- Daring Strike, Bestow Wrath, Mighty Tempest and Ambush damage has been significantly increased;
- Devoured Souls didn't work correctly – fixed;
- General’s skill "Guardian of the Young Country" now has a description and a correct name;
- Gold Dragons now have correct portraits;
- The effect of Infernal Might has been increased;
- It's possible to build a Fighting Pit in Drezen now;
- The event card "Yet Another Stupid Advice" for Trickster's rank-up didn't disappear after the dialogue in the throne room – fixed.
Classes & Mechanics
- Changed difficulty for the Icy Prison effect. A Strength check has been replaced with a Fortitude save to increase the chance to break free;
- Corrupted Hand of the Inheritor had a wrong alignment – fixed;
- Dispel Magic could dispel auras – fixed;
- Disrupting Weapon spell can now be subjected to metamagic;
- Divine Fortune had an incorrect description – fixed;
- Erastil's Blessing effect didn't have a description – fixed;
- Fast healing effect didn't have a description – fixed;
- Finger of Death has a correct description now;
- Firebrand didn't grant vulnerability to some spells – fixed;
- Fixed the description of Force Reality in Russian localization;
- Fixed the error in Shaman's Wind spirit ability description;
- Fixed the error in the tooltip for Lore (Nature);
- Flame strike dealt half fire damage and full divine. Now it does half fire damage and half divine;
- Greater Command has a proper description now;
- Improved Hex ability didn't have a name – fixed;
- Ki Power: Quivering Palm requires an attack, but it wasn't noted in the description – fixed;
- Kineticist's Elemental Overflow now shows in class progression;
- Life Bubble spell had an incorrect range type – fixed;
- Powerful Charge ability didn't have a description – fixed;
- Removed slings from the list of weapons for the Mwangi hunter background, as this item doesn't exist in the game;
- Shaman's Intimidating Display and Hex no longer disappear when the character leaves the party;
- Slayers could pick uncanny dodge twice in the talents – fixed;
- Taolynn, pre-generated cavalier character, had an issue with bonus feat selection – fixed;
- The DC for most mythic abilities now is 10 + half character level + mythic rank + max ability modifier;
- The description of Aeion's Power Of Law ability has been clarified;
- The description of Dispel Magic, Greater has been updated;
- The description of Finnean's +3 form has been corrected;
- The description of Mwangi Hunter background has been updated;
- The description of Perfect Strike ability has been updated;
- The description of Shroud of Water ability has been clarified;
- The descriptions for Aeon's gazes have been updated;
- The descriptions of some Mythic abilities have been clarified;
- The stats and combat abilities of Her Infernal Majestrix, Queen Abrogail II of the Thrice-Damned House of Thrune were fixed and improved;
- Trickster's mythic feats have been removed from Loremaster's feat selection;
- Unarmed Strike progression for Monks could work incorrectly – fixed;
- Fixed the way Midnight Bolt worked with Vital Strike;
- The Second Chance blade used to lose only one stack of its attack bonus buff on hit, and didn't lose its buff after the fight – now its buff will be completely removed on successful hit and after the fight;
- The Warden's Circlet's ability didn't have a name and description – fixed;
- Vendors now sell First Aid Kits to use with the Treat Affliction ability;
- In case of merging the mythic spellbook and a spellbook of a spontaneous caster, the character now gets an independent progression of known spells in mythic rank ups.
Turn-based mode
- Fixed another case of units not being able to pass through the doors in turn-based mode;
- Various optimizations for the turn-based mode;
- It was impossible to walk through open doors in turn-based mode at the locations which consisted of many parts, after fighting in one area part and then transitioning to another and starting a combat there – fixed.
Visual
- Coif texture has been fixed;
- A musician didn't have a flute while the animation was playing – fixed;
- Fixed the issue with the cloaks on female dwarves;
- Fixed the T-poses for corpses after loading a save;
- Improved the visual effect of the Gold Dragon breath attack;
- One-Eyed Devil has grown his tail back;
- Sometimes hostile halflings had weapons too big for them – fixed.
Items
- Added a description for Horns of Naraga;
- Corrected the name of Blitz Cut;
- Covenant of the Inheritor was missing good-aligned and cold iron properties, and deactivated on rest or transition between locations – fixed;
- Fixed the position of Thundering Burst Dueling Sword +3 scabbards;
- Fixed the texture issue with the Talion Keeper shield;
- Flawless Bracers of Armor +9 now have spell resistance 32 instead of 19;
- Flawless Cloak of Resistance +7 now protects from temporary negative level properly;
- The Covenant of the Inheritor's buff was displayed twice and removed on rest – fixed;
- The description of Honorable Judgement has been fixed;
- The Promise of Power ability, granted by Stevanius's Ring, had an incorrect type of action to activate – fixed;
- The Seal of Madness used to petrify enemies, instantly killing them – fixed.
UI
- Baphomet had no portrait in turn-based mode – fixed;
- A character's health was only visible when hovering over that character – fixed;
- A character's model in the UI could stop working correctly after a couple of transitions between the areas – fixed;
- Devastator has a portrait in turn-based interface now;
- Fixed Finnean in the Inevitable Excess DLC;
- Giant Spider now has a portrait in turn-based mode;
- Increased the number of slots for the global map spells;
- It was impossible to choose a mythic portrait when creating a new character in the Inevitable Excess DLC – fixed;
- Minagho got a portrait in turn-based mode UI;
- Mythic level up window no longer closes if you still have mythic levels to distribute;
- Mythic Schir didn't have a name – fixed;
- Some locations with ingredients didn't have names on global map – fixed;
- Tick Swarm now has a portrait in turn-based mode;
- You can see attributes of the summoned creatures when you inspect them now.
Audio
- New interchapter screens in the Inevitable Excess DLC got voice-over;
- The Mythic Lich players didn't hear additional ambient sounds in Drezen – fixed.
Misс
- Added a startup.json option ("DisableFogOfWarScissorRect": true), which can solve the black screen issue on some computers with macOS;
- Changed the position of Cold Iron Gnome Hooked Hammer in character's hands;
- Changed the visuals of Plague storm FX;
- Characters are no longer limited by the speed of formation in battle, except when the tank is selected;
- Fixed an issue where monsters without loot got the loot after reloading;
- Fixed character twitching during character creation;
- Fixed incorrect settings on some materials, which lead to missing visual effects;
- Fixed missing character modes for some macOS players;
- Fixed the cloaks on NPCs;
- Fixed the headgear bug for Skeleton Companion;
- Fixed the position of a spear in character's hands;
- Fixed the position of Blaze of Disaster in character's hands;
- Fixed the way characters hold the Divine Protector shield;
- Greybor no longer forgets his daughter's name;
- Hand of the Inheritor in Nexus restored all the spell slots instead of simply healing the party – fixed;
- If a companion died in a pit, there was no body left, and the party couldn't leave the map – fixed;
- Improved the visuals of blood mist FX;
- Inquisitor's, Oracle's, and Slayer's class headgear could override currently equipped helmet in some cases (i.e., after loading a save)– fixed;
- Now it's possible to loot a corpse if it got partially stuck in another object;
- On the global map, the dashed line crossed the junction points above them instead of below – fixed;
- Optimized the visual effects of some buffs;
- Paws of big animal companions no longer fall through the ground in the inventory;
- Various improvements and optimization of visual effects;
- Xorges' AI now works correctly;
- Added new illustrations for the ending slides of the Inevitable Excess DLC: for Azata, Demon, and a general one for other epilogue slides;
- Corpses with loot could disappear – fixed;
- Fixed camera movements in Alushinyrra Upper City;
- Sometimes there were problems with rest and exit after entering a location – fixed;
- Sometimes, after getting Trever into the roster, the option in dialogue with Sosiel to expel the brothers from the group was missing – fixed.
Changed files in this update