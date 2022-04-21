Update Notes for Apr 21, 2022

Just a few fixes and tweaks!
- Tweaks to third person spectator camera behavior. The camera is now a little bit better at noticing when something happens that it needs to get in the frame - though it's still not perfect.
- Fixed certain event types that didn't get noticed by the third person spectator camera at all. For example, the camera would notice when wooden doors were opening but not when they were closing.
For those who are not aware, the third person spectator camera can be turned on in the Spectator options in the in-game menu. It's also automatically used when playing the game with LIV using an avatar.
Changed files in this update