Share · View all patches · Build 8597409 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's officially time to band together to save the net! Glitch Busters: Stuck on You is OUT NOW! Get it while it's discounted at 10% off. Check out our awesome release trailer below:

GRAB YOUR FRIENDS AND GROUP UP TO SAVE THE INTERWEB!