The production phase of the game took 6 months and was made with a single-person team. Therefore, you may encounter mistakes and bugs while playing season 1. In such cases, please contact us. You can always contact us for your requests, suggestions and complaints. Our Vision: What makes a game a game is the permanence of the players who play the game and the enjoyment of the players. Players build a game, developers lay the foundation. That's why you can convey your expectations for the upcoming seasons both on the community page and by contacting us. I wish everyone good games.
MEARTH update for 21 April 2022
Description of the game
Patchnotes via Steam Community