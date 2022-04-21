0.8.6a PATCH RELEASED

_[21.04.2022] 0.8.6a
added ctf_steel, ctf_lanubya, ctf_x
removed camera lock on death
removed spectator cam after weapons menu
RPG: guided if Fire pressed; increased damage
RocketLauncher: removed bink
M79: lower velocity
volume down on all interface and gamemode sounds
fixed blinking flag icons before match starts
faster flag icon blink
ranked: fixed sometimes error "game not found" on end results
ranked: fixed send leave game and cancel search
ranked: fixed reconnecting to server after pressing Find Match
ranked: queue options are saved
ranked: clicking Find Match on different queue (while in queue) requeues
ranked: returning from game returns back to ranked window
DM/TDM: higher scorelimit
DM/TDM: added warmup in solo
increased voting time limit 10s->15s
added error popup if Steam fails to load
fixed Discord widget showing bots on server
fixed tiny mini medkits
fixed FogOfWar flipped screen issue
voted map takes gamemode and modifier from cycle file
Zone modifier makes ScoreLimit 0
ctf_dogbite: tweak upper path
ctfash: tweaked colors
server: autoshutdown after 12 hours (autoconfig.ini AutoShutdownAfterHours)
server: added net/mem stats without netdebug
