Version 1.3.2 Update

Less things to fix means more things to add!
Now the excitement of launch has subsided we are focused on moving forward with improvements, from the little things to the large everything has been crafted to make the experience just that bit better, keep your eyes to twitter in the coming month, there may just be whispers of online multiplayer on the way.
Version 1.3.2 is live now!
Added controller support for Xbox, PS4 and Switch Pro controllers.
Fixed an issue where changing the sound option during gameplay would lock players out of certain achievements.
Added an overlay to the game over screen to show what setting you played with, now you can show off those screenshots proudly.
Added a "motivational" message when failing to beat the high score in squash.
Visual effects added to win and high score messages.
Fixed an issue where the scrolling text on the title screen would shift position at different resolutions.
Fixed a visual glitch when entering cheat codes.
General optimization.
As always If you're enjoying the game why not leave a review? I'll be back next month to hopefully herald in version 2.0!
