- Added support for Spout Receiver (experimental).
- Improved the quality of Spout projection.
- Removed UI from Spout projection.
- Reduced the momentum in Ragdoll mode.
- Fixed Parent Constraints.
- Fixed the issue where the Bits field was disabled for Rewards.
- Fixed the issue where the Head Shake checkbox might appear unchecked even though it's active.
- Fixed the balancing issue with the Sombrero.
VTuber Plus update for 21 April 2022
Update v3.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update