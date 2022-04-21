 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

VTuber Plus update for 21 April 2022

Update v3.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8596558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for Spout Receiver (experimental).
  • Improved the quality of Spout projection.
  • Removed UI from Spout projection.
  • Reduced the momentum in Ragdoll mode.
  • Fixed Parent Constraints.
  • Fixed the issue where the Bits field was disabled for Rewards.
  • Fixed the issue where the Head Shake checkbox might appear unchecked even though it's active.
  • Fixed the balancing issue with the Sombrero.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.