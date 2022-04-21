Stacklands v1.0.9

Hello!
v1.0.9 is here! It's a small update that fixes some of the issues people have been encountering. It also has some QOL improvements. Most of these changes have been based on stuff found on the Steam Forums, so thanks a lot for all the feedback posted there! I don't always respond but I do read most of the messages on there :)
- Aran from Sokpop
Changelog v1.0.9
Additions:
- It is now possible to drag a whole stack (without splitting it) by holding Shift before you start dragging
- You can now zoom using the + and - keys on the keyboard
- Spacebar can now be used to advance through the End Of Moon sequence
- You can only grab cards once they're face up so that it's a bit easier rapidly open a Card Pack
- Clicking on the Moon button in the top right also toggles through Pause now
Balance
- Animal Pen Idea is now found in later Card Packs
- Animal Pen can now hold up to 5 Animals
- It is no longer possible to buy Card Packs or sell cards during pause
- There is now a guaranteed Travelling Cart in Moon 20
- Dogs are now fed after babies, but before human villagers
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where cards in combat would leave when another card in the same fight was destroyed
- Fixed a bug where cards could get stuck in combat
- Rabbits will no longer stack on top of eachother when spawning from a Card Pack
- Increased the max camera zoom out so you should be able to see the full board
- Fixed an exploit where partially emptying Card Pack could give you an infinite amount of cards
- Fixed a chicken egg stacking exploit, allowing for an infinite stack of chickens and eggs and chickens and eggs and chickens
