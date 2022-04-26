 Skip to content

SMASH LEGENDS update for 26 April 2022

2.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance Changes
  • Game Optimization
  • Bug fixes

For detailed changes, check out the announcement on SMASH LEGENDS Library.
https://en.smashlegendslib.com/b7508f57-a9fa-4dfc-8af6-188c59f2a8fe

