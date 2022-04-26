- Balance Changes
- Game Optimization
- Bug fixes
For detailed changes, check out the announcement on SMASH LEGENDS Library.
https://en.smashlegendslib.com/b7508f57-a9fa-4dfc-8af6-188c59f2a8fe
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
For detailed changes, check out the announcement on SMASH LEGENDS Library.
https://en.smashlegendslib.com/b7508f57-a9fa-4dfc-8af6-188c59f2a8fe
Changed files in this update