v6.0.10d
UI revamp: we would never forget the 16th player!
Summary:
- UI revamp: the player list shows 16 players at one time without any scrolling.
- Fixed some bugs.
Detail:
UI revamp
The player list:
The player list shows 16 players at one time without any scrolling.
The height of the player list would fit the number of current players.
The accuser list
- When hovering over someone's name on the player list, you could see the list of players who have accused him.
The role list
- You could show or not the role list at will.
Fixed some bugs
Fixed the role list disappear.
Fix the role link in game chat couldn't popup the role info page.
The Possessor’s Facelift could cause the wrong display of the dead player’s status.
