Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 21 April 2022

v6.0.10d

UI revamp: we would never forget the 16th player!

Summary:
  • UI revamp: the player list shows 16 players at one time without any scrolling.
  • Fixed some bugs.
Detail:

  • UI revamp

    • The player list:

      • The player list shows 16 players at one time without any scrolling.

      • The height of the player list would fit the number of current players.

    • The accuser list

      • When hovering over someone's name on the player list, you could see the list of players who have accused him.

    • The role list

      • You could show or not the role list at will.

  • Fixed some bugs

  • Fixed the role list disappear.

  • Fix the role link in game chat couldn't popup the role info page.

  • The Possessor’s Facelift could cause the wrong display of the dead player’s status.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
