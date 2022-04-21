 Skip to content

VBridger update for 21 April 2022

VBridger Patch 1.062

Hey everyone! It's been a wild first 10 days since VBridger launched and we hope everyone is enjoying its features. This is mostly a bugfix patch covering several things that have been reported on the discord as well as additional localization provided by some members of the community!

Patch Notes:

Features
  • Added Traditional Chinese & Simplified Chinese to UI localization
  • rand(min,max) added to equation functions
Bug Fixes & Small Changes
  • Fixed minor UI scaling issues
  • Fixed issue while loading settings files that could result in load failure and ghosted UI elements
  • Changing a Parameter name will now wait until changing focus to actually update.
  • Changing a Parameter name while sending will now update Parameters in VTS on changing focus
  • Loading a different settings file while sending will now immediately update Parameters in VTS
  • Socket Error when attempting to connect to phone will now provide more information in msg box

We are hard at work on future features & ideas we hope to share with you guys soon!

