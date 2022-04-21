- Once you have maxed out a power, all copies will be removed from the pool so you will not draw additional wasted copies. If the power is sold, the copies are re-added to the pool.
- Adrenaline will no longer cause blunt weakness.
- Clear Mind: Time between critical damage increased from 6 up to 6.5 seconds. Critical damage reduced from 60% down to 45%.
- Hibernate: Stun duration increased by 0.5 seconds.
Godsbane update for 21 April 2022
Version 1.5.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update