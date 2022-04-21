 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 update for 21 April 2022

SubBuild 2022.4.21

Build 8595506

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • New Game : the game could crash when starting a new career with an existing player

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 - macOS Depot 760632
  • Loading history…
